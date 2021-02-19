The U.S. Capitol Police has suspended six officers with pay and another 29 are under investigation for their actions in response to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

In a statement, the department confirmed that the Capitol Police’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the officers.

“Acting Chief Yoganada Pittman directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” the statement said.

In January, multiple news outlets — including The Washington Times — reported that “several” Capitol Police officers were suspended and at least 10 more were under investigation after a mob violently stormed the Capitol following a rally protesting former President Donald Trump’s loss in the November election.

Ms. Pittman said at the time video and other evidence uncovered during an internal probe appeared to show officers violating department policies.

Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat and chair of one of the committees that oversee the Capitol Police, told reporters last month that one of the suspended officers appeared to have taken a selfie with the rioters.

Another officer was suspended after he was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and ordering people inside the building.

CNN reported Thursday that investigators are looking through officers’ social media posts and allegations that officers were involved in the riot.

Ms. Pittman replaced former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned in the aftermath of the riot.

