PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City mayor has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated last year.

Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston, 60, entered the plea in a Platte County court on Wednesday and received a suspended sentence, the Kansas City Star reported. She was also ordered to serve two years’ probation.

A Platte County sheriff’s deputy reported stopping Johnston in the early morning hours of Sept. 26 along Missouri 9 Highway after seeing her vehicle weaving on the road. Authorities said a breath test administered to Johnston gauged her blood alcohol content at 0.098, just over the .08 legal limit to drive.

Johnston has been mayor of Parkville since 2014.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.