The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday upped its reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible for a fire set in the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington during last summer’s George Floyd protests.



In June, the ATF set the reward at $10,000 but has now raised that amount to $25,000.



The fire was set in the building at roughly 10:30 pm Sunday night on May 31. The building is located at 1525 H Street, NW in downtown Washington.

Investigators said Tuesday they are looking for an individual in a yellow hoodie and a multi-colored jacket with one red sleeve and one blue sleeve.



Anyone with relevant information should contact the ATF tip line 1-888-ATF-Fire / (888) 283-3473 or the MPD Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099. Information can also be sent to the email address ATFTips@atf.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted with the reportit app using ATF Washington Field Division as the location. The app is available through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.