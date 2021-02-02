The top two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday demanded the Justice Department and FBI answer questions about security failures that led to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month.



The panel also announced that FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify on March 2, his first public appearance since the Capitol riot.

Incoming chairman Sens. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, and panel’s ranking member, Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting answers to questions about the insurrection.



“The security failures that enabled the January 6 attack span multiple agencies, and emerging reports raise serious concerns about the adequacy of preparations by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Mr. Durbin and Mr. Grassley wrote.



“It is essential that we obtain a complete accounting of your preparation for and response to the events of January 6,” they continued.



The senators want Mr. Wray and Mr. Wilkinson to explain what precautions their departments took ahead of the insurrection, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.



They also asked if the agencies coordinated intelligence with each other before the siege and what information they had regarding the threat of violence before the riot.



The lawmakers, who requested a response no later than Feb. 16, also want to know what steps the FBI and DOJ are taking “to disrupt threats of future violence by domestic violent extremist movements.”



The violent, pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol after a rally headlined by President Trump. Rioters hunted lawmakers in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.

