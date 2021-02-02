Captain Tom Moore, the British World War II veteran whose jaunty walk in his backyard last year made him an internet sensation and a prodigious fundraiser in the fight against COVID-19, has passed away in London’s Bedford Hospital at the age of 100, less than two weeks after he himself was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore,” his daughters said in a statement Tuesday.

“Captain Tom” gained fame and national hero status with a fund-raising campaign for health care workers last year featuring him cheerily taking a walker-aided stroll back and forth in his postage-stamp-sized backyard.

Hoping to raise a few thousand dollars, Mr. Moore and his viral videos wound up generating some $53 million in contributions. In recognition of his accomplishment, Mr. Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in July.

Mr. Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 22, and had been fighting a number of other ailments in recent years.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of,” his daughters said. “Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

