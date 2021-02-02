The District of Columbia has exercised eminent domain to seize a Wendy’s restaurant in a Northeast intersection known for frequent traffic accidents, reportedly paying the owner more than $13 million for the property.

The intersection island at New York Avenue, Florida Avenue and First Street NE is unofficially named Dave Thomas Circle after the founder of the restaurant chain.

The property around the restaurant is to be redesigned. The land deed was transferred to the city in exchange for $13.1 million, according to Bisnow.com.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release late Monday that acquiring the title for the property was a “major milestone.”

“Almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story,” Miss Bowser said. “Now, we are taking the necessary actions to transform this confusing intersection into a multimodal project that supports the current and future needs of D.C. drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.”

The city plans to transform the intersection in 2022 by creating three new public park spaces, realigning and adding two-way traffic to First Street, restoring two-way traffic on Florida Avenue, and adding protected bicycle lanes among other safety-related improvements.

Eminent domain is a legal power used by a government to take private property and transform it for public use.

