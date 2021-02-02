KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) - A former Klamath Falls Police Department detective pleaded not guilty last week to charges stemming from a November on-duty crash in which he was allegedly driving under the influence of fentanyl.

According to an Oregon State Police investigation, Thomas Reif, 27, stole fentanyl from the police evidence locker and was under the influence of the drug when he crashed into two other vehicles on Nov. 27, The Herald and News reported.

Reif was booked into the Klamath County Jail on Dec. 15 and released.

He entered not guilty pleas in Klamath County Circuit Court to DUII, reckless driving, five counts of reckless endangering, two counts of criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, official misconduct, theft and tampering with physical evidence.

The police department conducted their own investigation into Reif’s conduct and following its recommendation that Reif be fired, he resigned.

Reif’s Department of Public Safety Standards and Training certification is under review to determine whether he can still be a certified public safety officer in Oregon.

In a December press release, Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee wrote that “we are deeply embarrassed and disappointed with Mr. Reif’s misconduct. We will continue to hold each other accountable to the highest ethical standards without exception.”

