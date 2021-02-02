TWINING, Mich. (AP) - A northeastern Michigan man has been arrested after authorities say a booby trap was found in his home as police served a search warrant connected to a stolen credit card.

Roger Broadstone, 67, was arraigned Monday on attempted murder, arson for preparing to burn a building, placing an offensive substance with intent to injure, disarming an officer, resisting police and other charges, WJRT-TV reported.

Broadstone is accused of barricading himself inside his Twining-area home Jan. 20 and refusing to allow officers inside. State police say the officers wanted to speak with Broadstone about $1,500 in merchandise purchased online.

Officers found the illegally purchased items inside the home, north of Saginaw.

Broadstone also was arraigned Jan. 25 on charges of using a computer to commit a crime and illegally using a financial transaction device.

He has been jailed. His next court date is Feb. 11.

The Associated Press was unable Tuesday to determine if Broadstone has an attorney.

