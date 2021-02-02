The Media Research Center wants like-minded conservatives to boycott Amazon and has created a StopAmazonHate.com website to organize their opposition.

The conservative group alleges “Amazon hates conservatives” and cites as evidence that Amazon Web Services took the social media platform Parler offline, that Amazon has removed conservative books, and that Amazon excluded Christian groups from AmazonSmile.

Amazon booted Parler in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when new scrutiny of the platform’s less-restrictive censorship approach prompted action from other tech platforms, including Apple and Google, which removed Parler’s app from their app stores.

AmazonSmile gave Amazon customers the opportunity to donate to certain charities but has prevented several groups from benefiting because of the Southern Poverty Law Center branding them as hateful.

“Amazon has always hated conservatives. They conveniently claim to take a strong stance against violence and hate when they want to justify shutting down Parler, but their website is full of horrific products encouraging violence and hate toward the police and toward [former President] Donald Trump and other conservatives,” said L. Brent Bozell III, Media Research Center founder, in a statement. “It is difficult to take Amazon seriously given their long history of censoring conservatives.”

Mr. Bozell pointed to products featuring messages such as “Kill All Republicans” and “A Good Cop is a Dead Cop” as revealing Amazon‘s hypocrisy.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on the conservative effort to whip up a boycott against Amazon.

