SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - One person was injured in a shooting inside the University Mall on Monday evening, South Burlington Police said.

The shooting happened during a dispute among a group of people, police said.

A young man who was not part of the group was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor projectile injury, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact South Burlington Police.

