Hundreds of people serving on 42 separate Pentagon advisory boards must resign in the next two weeks or be fired, Defense Department officials said Tuesday as they announced a massive “zero-based” review of all advisory panels that help guide military policies on education, business, science, and a host of other issues.

The unprecedented review will directly affect controversial last-minute appointees by the Trump administration, including key allies to former President Donald Trump such as Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, who were given spots on the Defense Business Board late last year. Other Trump associates also were appointed to various Pentagon advisory panels during the final weeks of the Trump administration.

In addition to the Defense Business Board, well-known bodies such as the Defense Policy Board and Defense Science Board are among those affected.

Pentagon officials said that new Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin believes the best way forward is to essentially start from scratch. The operations of the 42 advisory boards will be temporarily suspended as the review process unfolds, and all members — with the exception of individuals who were directly appointed by the president — must resign by Feb. 16 or face termination.

“No question the secretary was deeply concerned with the pace and the extent of recent changes to memberships of department advisory committees, done with a bit of frenetic activity in the final two months of the previous administration,” a senior defense official told reporters Tuesday. “It gave him pause to consider the broad scope and purpose of these boards and think about how they can best be aligned and organized and composed to provide competent, technical, professional and policy advice to the department.”

Officials described the Trump administration’s flurry of last-minute appointments as “unprecedented,” though the Pentagon did not explicitly call the move an effort to purge the Defense Department of Trump loyalists and associates.

Tuesday’s announcement also affects a recently established commission to examine renaming military bases currently named after Confederate generals. The four individuals appointed to that commission by former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, officials said, will be dismissed.

Those members are Sean McLean, Joshua Whitehouse, Ann G. Johnston and Earl Matthews.

The Pentagon‘s director of administration and management and acting general counsel will lead the review. They will make recommendations to Mr. Austin by June 1, officials said.

In addition to essentially clearing all advisory board memberships, officials said the review could result in some boards being eliminated entirely or merged with others.

“There is potential overlap in some responsibilities and tasks,” a senior defense official said.

