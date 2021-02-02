Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is pushing a resolution to condemn domestic terrorist and conspiracy groups, calling for federal law enforcement to probe communications on social media for plans to commit acts of violence.

The New York Democrat told reporters Tuesday he would introduce the resolution denouncing violent White supremacists, Neo-Nazi groups and “dangerous fringe conspiracies like Qanon.”

The announcement comes as a new Democratic ad campaign was launched tying the Republican Party to QAnon after some GOP lawmakers have been supportive of the fringe movement, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican.

Other Republican leaders, though, have chided Ms. Greene.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, called conspiracy theorists a cancer on the party.

”Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” Mr. McConnell said. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

Ms. Greene has been criticized for supporting QAnon, a far-right conspiracy group of people who believe there is a ring of Democratic pedophiles clashing with former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched a television and digital ad campaign to target eight House Republicans, linking them to supporting Ms. Greene and QAnon. The ad buy is $500,000, according to the New York Times.

