Trevor R. Reed, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia, received fresh support from congressmen back home Tuesday ahead of a Moscow court hearing his appeal.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul and Rep. August Pfluger, Texas Republicans, released a joint statement calling on Russia to release Mr. Reed on the eve of his legal challenge set to be considered Wednesday in Moscow City Court.

“Congress will be watching and urges the Putin regime to end this outrageous sham and release Trevor immediately so he can return home to his family,” the GOP congressmen said in the statement.

Mr. Reed, a Texas resident, was arrested in Moscow in August 2019. Prosecutors allege that he got drunk and assaulted two police officers. He and his supporters adamantly deny the charges, however.

A judge in Moscow sentenced Mr. Reed in July to nine years in a Russian labor camp. Mr. Reed subsequently appealed, and some court hearing were held last year prior to proceedings being put on hold until Wednesday.

John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, met with Mr. Reed on the eve of his next appeals hearing, the spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Tuesday on Twitter.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution in December urging Russia to release Mr. Reed immediately. A companion bill was introduced in the Senate but died in committee last Congress.

