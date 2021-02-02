Twitter banned the My Pillow bedding company from its social media service Monday, roughly a week after it booted its founder and CEO, diehard former President Trump supporter Michael J. Lindell.

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Washington Times on Tuesday that the Minnesota-based company’s official account, @MyPillowUSA, “was permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy.”

Mr. Lindell admitted he posted from the company’s account over the weekend, including a tweet in which he called out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for suspending him and said he should be imprisoned.

Twitter had banned the businessman’s personal account, @realMikeLindell, after he repeatedly broke the platform’s rules against spreading misinformation about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Mr. Lindell, 59, has denied Mr. Trump was defeated in November’s election, and he pushed related conspiracy theories about the race’s outcome on Twitter prior to being suspended last Monday.

Several days later, Mr. Lindell slammed the suspension from the My Pillow account in a series of tweets early Sunday.

“Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out,” one of the My Pillow tweets said in part. “Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!”

“I know you are tied into the election fraud,” the account said in post tagging Mr. Dorsey. “You are so afraid of being found out! So many are looking forward to you being brought to justice!”

Mr. Lindell acknowledged during an appearance Tuesday afternoon on the Daystar Television Network’s “Ministry Now” internet program that he called out Mr. Dorsey from the official My Pillow account.

Discussing the suspensions during the show, Mr. Lindell argued the publicity had made him more popular than ever.

“I don’t mind that right now because you know what, it’s backfiring on them because now […] I get to put my voice out there,” said Mr. Lindell. “Before, they didn’t even call me. They didn’t want me on the news to tell the truth. God’s revealing the truth, and the truth will set us free.”

Mr. Lindell later claimed that communism is purportedly infiltrating the U.S. He also compared the coronavirus vaccine to the “mark of the beast” from the biblical book of Revelation, that miracles are imminent, and that people in China are getting paid to smear him and his company online.

More than 45,000 other Twitter accounts followed @MyPillowUSA before it was shuttered by Twitter. Mr. Lindell‘s personal account boasted around 10 times as many followers before he was banned.

Several major retailers have stopped carrying My Pillow items in recent weeks after Mr. Lindell was spotted meeting with Mr. Trump at the White House carrying notes about declaring martial law.

Those stores have “succumbed to cancel culture,” Mr. Lindell said Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.