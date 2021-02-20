LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say two men were taken into custody following a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police Lt. Ray Spencer said investigators were trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at a shopping plaza, KTNV-TV reported..

Spencer said officers took into custody a man found standing outside a hookah lounge and another man who was seen running from the scene.

No identities were released.

Several cars in the shopping plaza’s parking lot were struck by gunshots, Spencer said.

