President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Texas, which struggled with massive power outages from severe winter weather, the White House said Saturday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had requested the major disaster declaration, which unlocks additional resources for people in the hard-hit state like grants for temporary housing and low-cost loans to cover property losses.

Funding is also available for state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations.

Mr. Biden approved the declaration on Friday. Earlier this week, Mr. Biden issued an emergency declaration for Texas, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts. FEMA has made supplies available like generators, blankets and meals. Mr. Biden said Friday that he might visit Texas but that he didn’t want the trip to be disruptive.

