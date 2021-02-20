President Biden on Saturday paid a visit to former Sen. Bob Dole, who disclosed this week that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Mr. Biden traveled to the Watergate complex where Mr. Dole, the former senator and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, has an apartment.

The president later said Mr. Dole is “doing well.”

The White House said Mr. Biden was visiting “his close friend, Senator Bob Dole.”

Mr. Dole is to start cancer treatment on Monday.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Dole served together in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades. Mr. Dole was former President Gerald Ford’s running mate in 1976, when the ticket lost the election to former President Jimmy Carter.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Dole both ran unsuccessfully to represent their respective parties as the presidential nominee in 1988.

