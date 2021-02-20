MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Incoming and outgoing passenger flights at Memphis International Airport will resume Saturday afternoon after being canceled due to terminal closures caused by system-wide water pressure issues, the facility said.

According to a press release from the airport, temporary restroom facilities will be set up because the water pressure problems have still not been resolved. However, Memphis Light, Gas and Water are working to repair the system to restore reliable water supply for restrooms, operations, food and beverage, and the airlines.

The airport will resume passenger flights at 3 p.m. Central after canceling those flights on Friday.

At least 46 passenger flights were still canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking and data platform website.

Cargo operations were not affected.

Overall, roughly 260,000 homes and businesses in the Tennessee county that includes Memphis were told to boil water because of water main ruptures and pumping station problems. Restaurants that could not do so or did not have bottled water were ordered to close.

