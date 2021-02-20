Former President Donald Trump will speak at the annual CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida, next week, about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

People familiar with Mr. Trump’s plans say he will also speak about President Biden’s immigration policies. Mr. Trump has spoken at the conference previously during his presidency when the event was held in Washington.

It will be Mr. Trump’s first public appearance since leaving office on Jan. 20. Several House and Senate Republicans are urging him to campaign for GOP candidates in the 2022 election cycle.

The former president’s allies have warned that Mr. Trump will back primary candidates against Republicans who supported his second impeachment.

