MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police are investigating an alleged attack by a state prison inmate that killed a corrections officer and left a second officer seriously injured.

Authorities said the incident occurred at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges including murder, the state police said.

The corrections officers were allegedly attacked in a common area, officials said.

The officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead and the second was listed in serious condition. They were not immediately identified.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were assisting with the investigation at the prison 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of South Bend.

