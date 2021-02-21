BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Protests in support of a jailed rapper turned violent for a sixth consecutive night in Barcelona on Sunday.

Protesters mostly dressed in black have hurled stones and other objects at police officers standing guard outside the National Police headquarters in the center of the Spanish city.

More than 100 people have been arrested from violent clashes with police since Pablo Hasél was arrested on Tuesday to serve a ninth-month prison sentence for his lyrics that insulted the Spanish monarch and praised terrorism violence.

