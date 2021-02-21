Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the nation is not yet out of the woods with the coronavirus after seeing a decline in the average number of daily cases.

“We really need to keep our guard up because we have variants out there that are circulating that have a greater degree of capability of transmitting from person to person,” Dr. Fauci said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Dr. Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, said the “slope of downward trajectory … is really very good and very impressive.”

“The one thing we don’t want to do is to get complacent that it’s coming down so sharply that now we’re out of the woods, because we are still at a baseline of daily infections that’s quite troublesome,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.