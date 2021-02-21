PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - A man was killed and a woman was shot in the hand in a dispute at a small group get-together in Florida, officials said.

Port St. Lucie police spokesman Sgt. Keith Boham told The Treasure Coast Newspapers that two men and two women were socializing on the back patio of a home late Friday, drinking and playing an online gambling game, when an argument started.

One of the men fired a gun striking one of the women’s hands, Boham said. Then, the two men fought each other and one of them got shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Police said the other man originally fled the home on foot and evaded authorities for about 90 minutes. Helicopters assisted in the search, and officers found the man climibing a fence while trying to go back to his home.

The man was questioned by police and released afterward. Officers are still searching for the firearm.

Police have not revealed the identities of the people involved in the dispute.

