Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he wouldn’t support former President Donald Trump if he tries to make a comeback in the 2024 election.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Mr. Hutchinson, a Republican, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I would not support him for reelection in 2024.”

Mr. Hutchinson said he has spent 40 years promoting conservative principles in the GOP and the party should be defined by those core tenets, not by personalities.

“He should not define our future,” he said of Mr. Trump. We have got to define it for ourselves.”

Mr. Hutchinson, who cannot run for re-election next year because of term limits, said the party should reach out to Trump supporters and woo them with a conservative policy vision.

