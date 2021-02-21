TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) - Details emerged Sunday about a wild police chase in Tolland after a state trooper was struck by a vehicle.

Five people were arrested and were scheduled to make initial court appearances Monday.

WFSB-TV reported police responded Saturday after multiple reports that people were breaking into cars. One caller told police he had interrupted a burglar in his garage, and that the burglar had pulled a gun on him.

During a road pursuit, the suspects’ stolen black Acura RDX rammed a police cruiser, injuring a trooper, before it crashed into a snow bank near the town green.

State police said Saturday the trooper was treated at a hospital and released.

After the suspects’ car crashed, homeowners told WFSB, they scattered in the surrounding neighborhood.

Allen Lawrence told the TV station his son arrived home and saw the door to a shed partially open. When he looked inside, he saw three of the suspects hiding. His son quickly shut and locked the door, and police dogs arrived soon afterward, he said.

Two other suspects were found nearby.

State police charged 19-year-old Malik Price of Hartford with crimes including assault, threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and assault on a public safety officer. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

