News coverage in recent weeks has suggested that the Republican Party is facing either a massive identity crisis or grave infighting which could compromise the Grand Old Party forever. The possibility of a GOP “civil war,” in fact, has been broached by news organizations in print, online and in broadcast. The idea has been dissected by The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times — to name just a few — and among a surprising number of overseas sources.

The list of news organizations is lengthy. The press, however, may have to rethink their strategy.

“Let’s be perfectly clear: there is no civil war in the GOP, no major schism, no two sides battling for control of the party of Lincoln. Poll after poll shows us that Republican voters overwhelmingly see Donald Trump as the leader of the party. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Liz Cheney‘s hopes that voters would abandon Trump have been dashed on the cliffs of reality,” writes David Marcus, New York correspondent for The Federalist.

“So why is the media pretending that some major battle for the future of the GOP has been joined? One reason is quite simply the desire to keep the profitable Trump story going. After spending five years addicted to easy bait and click stories, the media is loathe to give Trump up,” he says.

“The Republican Party is Donald Trump’s party. It is today and it will be tomorrow,” Mr. Marcus adds.

“As the out of touch media drones on about establishment fossils trying to turn the clock back, rest assured they have no idea what they are talking about it. There is no civil war; it’s just a TV show. And we already know how it ends,” he concludes.

VOTERS GET UNEASY

“Less than a month after President Biden‘s inauguration, most voters believe the Democrat is ‘a puppet of the radical left’ and not the moderate ‘nice guy’ he was portrayed as being during the election campaign,” says a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

It found that 54% of likely U.S. voters say they agree with this statement: “Joe Biden’s not the moderate nice guy that they made him out to be. He’s a puppet of the radical left.”

Another 40% of voters disagree. The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Feb. 16-17.

NOTABLE EROSION

President Biden‘s support on handling the coronavirus pandemic has slipped 5 percentage points since he entered the White House, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds,” writes Gabriela Schulte, a producer for Hill.tv — the video channel for The Hill.

“Sixty-four percent of registered voters in the Feb. 12-15 survey approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, down from 69% in a survey conducted Jan. 21-24,” she notes.

SOME ADVICE FOR THE DEMOCRATS

One veteran Republican observer has advice for Democrats. Their entire motivation should go beyond their distaste for former President Donald Trump, he counsels.

“The progressive liberal Democrats won the election, impeached Trump twice, shamelessly and ruthlessly had their allies in the mainstream media almost constantly pound on Trump at every chance they got. After four years or shameless ‘resist’ and most recently, with their ‘woke’ cancel culture enough is enough,” writes Saul Anuzis, president of 60 Plus, a nonpartisan organization addressing concerns of older adults.

“America is ready to move on. The political banter is getting old. How many times can you say the same thing over and over again? At some stage, the Democrats have to stand for something more than just being anti-Trump. If you’re not willing to move on, at least move forward,” Mr. Anuzis notes.

“The Democrats won, they are in control. It is their responsibility and obligation to reach out to the other side. And you can’t do that by constantly attacking everything and everybody you disagree with just because they supported former President Trump,” he continues.

“The progressive left’s ‘woke’ cancel culture IS the greatest threat to America as we’ve known it. The enemy within, unwilling to talk, debate, compromise or look for consensus IS a very big part of the problem. The Democrats now control every lever of power. It is their responsibility and obligation to lead,” Mr. Anuzis says.

YOUR OVERSEAS REPORT OF THE DAY

“China put 38.4 gigawatts of new coal-fired power capacity into operation in 2020, according to new international research, more than three times the amount built elsewhere around the world and potentially undermining its short-term climate goals,” notes a new report from Reuters.

“The country won praise last year after President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country ‘carbon neutral’ by 2060. But regulators have since come under fire for failing to properly control the coal power sector, a major source of climate-warming greenhouse gas,” Reuters said.

Global Energy Monitor, a U.S. think tank, and the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air now say that China’s coal-fired fleet capacity rose by a net 29.8 gigawatts in 2020 while “the rest of the world” cut back by 17.2 gigawatts.

“The runaway expansion of coal-fired power is driven by electricity companies’ and local governments’ interest in maximizing investment spending, more than a real need for new capacity,” Finnish analyst Lauri Myllyvirta told Reuters.

POLL DU JOUR

• 57% of U.S. voters say regulation of big technology companies should increase; 53% of Republicans, 58% of independents and 60% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall say there should be “no change” in regulation; 23% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 13% overall say there should be a “decrease” in regulation; 20% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 45% overall have a negative opinion of big technology companies; 64% of Republicans, 43% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 34% overall have a positive view of the companies; 20% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall have a neutral view; 15% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Gallup poll of 906 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 21-Feb. 2 and released Feb. 18.

