Iranian lawmakers on Sunday pressed their government to stick to its hard line against concessions as the U.N.’s top nuclear official was in Tehran to discuss the fate of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran and the Biden administration are engaged in a delicate dance over who will take the first diplomatic step for Washington to rejoin an international pact that former President Donald Trump repudiated in 2018.

Iran, which has been steadily exceeding the curbs on its nuclear programs set in the original agreement since Mr. Trump withdrew, says the U.S. must first lift the economic sanctions reimposed on Iran before it will act. Tehran is now threatening to scale back the rights of international inspectors to visit sites inside the country to verify the agreement is being honored.

Some 226 Iranian legislators issued a statement Sunday warning the government should stick to a Feb. 23 deadline to scale back cooperation with U.N. inspectors, including turning off monitoring cameras at sensitive sites where nuclear research is being conducted.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, was in Tehran Sunday for talks with Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s civilian atomic energy programs.

Iran’s U.N. ambassador tweeted that the two sides had held “fruitful discussions,” but released no details on any new agreements.

Iran has said its violations of the 2015 agreement are “reversible” if the U.S. lifts the harsh economic and financial sanctions. But Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the Feb. 23 deadline was set in law by the hardline parliament and could not be delayed

“We are supposed to implement the laws of the country,” Mr. Zarif said. “And the parliament adopted legislation, whether we like it or not.”

