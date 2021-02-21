LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada judge has ruled that a man accused of trying to kill his mother in 2019 and fatally stabbing her boyfriend can act as his own lawyer at trial.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Chan Park recently was found competent to stand trial after he spent about three months at Nevada’s maximum-security psychiatric facility in Sparks.

According to the newspaper, Park has had different attorneys so far, including a public defender and two veteran criminal defense lawyers.

The 34-year-old South Korean citizen is charged in the slaying of 64-year-old Kevin Hackett at a Spring Valley home and the kidnapping and attempted murder of Park’s mother, So Kim.

Last week, Park filed a hand-written motion to fire his attorney and represent himself.

Park is facing five counts of the most serious felony charges - murder, attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of an elderly person resulting in bodily harm or death.

Prosecutors said Park could get life in prison if convicted.

