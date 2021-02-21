Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is “possible” that Americans could still be wearing masks next year because of the coronavirus.

Speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Dr. Fauci said it is hard to predict when things will get back to normal, but he believes the nation will be “approaching a degree of normality” by the end of the year.

“It may or may not be precisely the way it was in November 2019, but it will be much, much, better then what we are doing right now,” said Dr. Facui, the White House’s chief medical adviser.

Asked why Americans might still be wearing masks in 2022, Dr. Fauci said some communities could still be experiencing high levels of COVID-19 cases.

“If you combine getting most of the people in the country vaccinated with getting the level of virus in the community very, very, low then I believe you are going to be able to say for the most part we don’t necessarily have to wear masks,” he said.

