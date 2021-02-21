President Biden could visit Texas “as soon as this week” to show his support for the state as it recovers from a winter storm that has left millions without power and dozens dead, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said Sunday.

During an appearance on ABC “This Week,” Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden has been keeping a close eye on events and said he is “eager” to visit Texas.

“He is also very mindful of the fact that it is not a [minor event] for a president to travel to a disaster area,” she said. “He doesn’t want to take away resources or attention, and we are going to that at the appropriate time and with coordination with people on the ground. It could be as soon as this week.”

Mr. Biden declared a major disaster in Texas over the weekend, opening up additional resources such as grants for temporary housing and low-cost loans to cover property losses for people in the hard-hit state.

