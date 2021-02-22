President Biden on Monday is announcing several changes to a popular small business loan program that will make it easier for smaller businesses, non-U.S. citizens, and people with certain felony convictions to get access to capital.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) opened up again last month after Congress authorized another $284 billion for it in the round of coronavirus relief that passed in December.

In an effort to target the money to smaller businesses, the Biden administration is imposing a 14-day period starting on Wednesday where only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for loans.

Under the terms of the program, the loans can be forgiven as long as the companies use a certain amount of money to make payroll.

The Biden administration is also revising the program’s loan calculation formula to try to get more funds to sole proprietors, independent contractors and the self-employed.

It’s also eliminating restrictions that keep small business owners with previous non-fraud felony convictions and people who are delinquent on their student loans from getting access to the money.

The administration also announced that the Small Business Administration plans to issue new guidance clarifying that small business owners who are lawful residents but not U.S. citizens can use individual taxpayer-identification numbers to apply for relief.

