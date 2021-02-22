The organizers of CPAC on Monday disinvited a speaker at its annual conference for what the conservative group called the speaker’s “reprehensible views.”

“We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference,” CPAC posted on Twitter.

While CPAC didn’t identify the speaker, others noted that hip-hop artist and online commentator Young Pharoah was no longer listed on its schedule of speakers for the conference that begins on Thursday. He has been accused of expressing anti-Semitic views.

He has tweeted, for example, “THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF #JEWS OR #JUDAISM… ITS ALL A COMPLETE #LIE. … COMPLETELY MADE UP FOR #POLITICAL GAIN.” Young Pharoah also has attacked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for his Judaism, according to Media Matters.

Critics also have cited his advocacy of the QAnon and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theories.

The conference schedule had listed Young Pharoah to speak on Sunday in a session titled, “Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities.”

