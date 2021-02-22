SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A man believed to be driving impaired has been arrested after a deadly crash near Scottsdale’s Fashion Square mall., police said Monday.

They said 27-year-old Chaz Malcolm has been jailed on suspicion of manslaughter and endangerment in the Sunday night crash.

It was unclear Monday if Malcolm has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The two men in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries and one of them later died, police said.

The name of the person who died wasn’t immediately released.

