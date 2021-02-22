The wife of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera was arrested Monday at Dulles Airport in Virginia on drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States.

She is also accused of plotting to help her husband escape from a Mexican prison in July 2015. Prosecutors say Ms. Aispuro also conspired to spring her husband out of another prison prior to his extradition to the U.S. in January 2017.

Ms. Aispuro is set to appear before a judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Guzman was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for running a massive drug empire for more than 20 years. He led the Sinaloa Cartel which protected its drug trade through murder and torture.

