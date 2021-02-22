Google notified advertisers that it is lifting its ban on political ads this week, after implementing the pause in response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Google told advertisers last month that its ad pause would last until at least Jan. 21, but kept it in place for more than a month afterward.

“Starting on Wednesday, we will be lifting our Sensitive Events policy to again allow advertisers to run political ads,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process.”

Google has previously implemented pauses on political advertising, including surrounding the November 2020 election. The ad pause ahead of the 2020 election affected more than 5 million ads, according to a post on Google’s blog from Amanda Storey, Google Trust & Safety director.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next month on misinformation and disinformation alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

