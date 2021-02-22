Google notified advertisers that it is lifting its ban on political ads this week, after implementing the pause in response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Google told advertisers last month that its ad pause would last until at least January 21, but kept it in place for more than a month afterward.

“Starting on Wednesday, we will be lifting our Sensitive Events policy to again allow advertisers to run political ads,” said a Google spokesperson in a statement. “We will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process.”

Google has previously implemented pauses on political advertising, including surrounding the November 2020 election. The ad pause ahead of the 2020 election affected more than 5 million ads, according to a post on Google’s blog from Amanda Storey, Google Trust & Safety director.

Facebook’s ban on ads about politics, elections, and social issues that took effect in November is still in place, according to Facebook’s Ad Library.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next month on misinformation and disinformation alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

While Google is lifting the ad ban this week, several of the tech platforms’ actions in response to the Jan. 6 riot remain in place. Google, alongside Apple, removed the social media platform Parler from its Google Play Store amid concerns that the platform could foment physical violence via the digital conversation on its site. Parler, which was booted offline via Amazon Web Services, has returned to the web.

Several tech platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube took action against former President Trump following his messaging and response to the riot. Twitter enacted a permanent suspension against Mr. Trump that remains in place, and Facebook’s indefinite ban is undergoing a review by Facebook’s oversight board. YouTube, alongside Facebook and Twitter, removed Mr. Trump’s video message to supporters in the immediate aftermath of the riot.

Rather than lessen their crackdowns relating to political content in the ensuing weeks following the riot, the tech platforms have, in some ways, gotten more aggressive. Facebook said earlier this month it would limit the distribution of political content to U.S. users in the coming weeks and would not make exceptions for news publishers facing such restrictions.

Then, last week, Facebook reacted to a proposed Australian law by restricting all news links and posts from news outlets in Australia and prevented the sharing of Australian publications’ links across its platform from users around the world.

