By - Associated Press - Monday, February 22, 2021

ODENVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Odenville.

Odenville is a small town in St. Clair County, just northeast of Birmingham, Al.com reported.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery and subsequent investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Odenville police and the Jacksonville State University Department of Applied Forensics are assisting in the death investigation, the news site reported.

Few other details were immediately announced.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide