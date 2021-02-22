Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is building a voter registration group to help Republicans claw back losses at the polls, weeks after her run-off defeat to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

With Mr. Warnock up for reelection next year and incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp fighting to keep his seat in 2022, too, Ms. Loeffler’s Greater Georgia Action is aimed at reversing liberal gains made since November. Greater Georgia Action is organized as a nonprofit that is not required to disclose its donors, but it said Ms. Loeffler is spending a seven-figure sum to get it started.

“[F]or too many in our state, the importance — and even the sanctity of their vote — is in question. That’s why we’re rolling up our sleeves to register conservative-leaning voters who have been overlooked, to regularly engage more communities, and to strengthen election integrity across our state,” Ms. Loeffler said in a statement. “Elections at every level have consequences — and we’re already seeing the consequences of recent elections play out in Georgia and across the country. Conservatives have a winning message, we just need to go out and share it with more people.”

Ms. Loeffler’s group will counter liberal Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action, an advocacy group focused on voter suppression that helped Democrats win elective offices in Georgia. Republicans’ response to Ms. Abrams’ success now includes multiple groups fighting against her.

Earlier this month, Georgia Republican strategists formed a new group, “Stop Stacey,” to stunt Ms. Abrams’ potential gubernatorial challenge against Mr. Kemp next year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.