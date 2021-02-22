Meghan McCain called on President Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci over his vague COVID-19 vaccine comments.

The co-host of “The View” said on Monday’s show that the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases needs to be replaced by a person who “does understand science.”

Ms. McCain played a clip of Dr. Fauci in which he parried questions about when people who have been vaccinated can see extended members, a move that she condemned as confusing Americans.

“The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me if I get the vaccine, I’ll be able to have dinner with my family,” she said. ”It’s terribly inconsistent messaging.”

She noted the success Israel had had with vaccinating more than half its population and beginning a return to normalcy, something Dr. Fauci has long been coy about in a post-vaccination landscape.

“The idea that I can get vaccinated and I won’t be able to see friends and nothing in life changes and we’re going to have to wear a mask forever — I don’t understand the downplaying of getting the vaccine,” she said.

“I’m over Dr. Fauci,” Ms. McCain said. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully.”

