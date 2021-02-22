Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, on Monday refused to give senators a firm commitment on whether or not he’d allow special counsel John Durham to complete his investigation on the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

“I don’t have any reason from what I know, which is very little, to make a determination,” Judge Garland told lawmakers. “But I don’t have any reason to think he should not remain in place.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, continued to press Judge Garland on how he would handle the Durham probe. But the judge maintained that he just didn’t have enough information to make a call.

“I understand that he has been permitted to remain in his position and sitting here today, I have no reason to think that was not the correct decision,” he said. “I really do have to have an opportunity to talk with [Mr. Durham]. I have not yet had the opportunity.”

Mr. Grassley said he understood that Judge Garland was limited in what he could say about the Durham investigation, but expressed frustration that the nominee didn’t give a stronger commitment.

“Your [answers] were not quite as explicit as I’d hoped they’d be,” Mr. Grassley said. “I think you’ve come close to satisfying me, but maybe not entirely.”

Later in the hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, continued to press Judge Garland on why he couldn’t commit to ensuring Mr. Durham has the necessary resources.

“It’s because I’m sitting here and I don’t have any information about what he needs, including resources and allocation of resources,” Judge Garland responded. “But everything I know while I’m sitting here suggests that he should have those resources.”

“My view about every investigation is that I have to know the facts before I can make those decisions,” he continued. “I have to be there and learn what’s going on.”

Former Attorney General William P. Barr appointed Mr. Durham, the U.S. attorney from Connecticut, as special counsel in 2019 to investigate the origins of the probe of connections between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia during the Obama administration.

Mr. Durham is reviewing decisions made by the Justice Department and FBI in the early stages of the Russia probe. That investigation ultimately morphed into special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

So far, the Durham probe has produced one criminal charge against former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to doctoring an email to continue surveilling Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.