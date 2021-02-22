Attorney General nominee Judge Merrick Garland told a Senate committee Monday that he has not spoken with President Biden about the federal investigation into his son, Hunter Biden.

“The president made abundantly clear in every public statement before and after my nomination that decisions about investigations and prosecutions will be left to the Justice Department,” Judge Garland said in testimony during his confirmation hearing. “That was the reason I was willing to take on this job.”

Judge Garland’s comments came before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is weighing whether or not to confirm him as attorney general.

The Hunter Biden investigation is one of the thornier issues facing Judge Garland if confirmed as attorney general. GOP senators said ahead of the hearing that they intended to press Judge Garland on the probe.

Federal investigators in Delaware are examining multiple financial issues involving Hunter, including whether he violated tax and money laundering laws.

Allegations of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden have dogged President Biden throughout last year’s presidential campaign. A trove of emails released last year raised questions about Hunter Biden’s ties to foreign business ventures in China and Ukraine.

