ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) - An armed man shot by Kentucky police officers during a traffic stop has died, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital in Florence, where he was taken after being shot, Kentucky State Police said.

Two Villa Hills officers stopped a truck late Saturday for driving slowly on Interstate 75 in Erlanger, Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Elliott told news outlets. As the officers approached the driver, he pulled out a handgun and one of the officers fired, hitting the man, police said. Neither officer was injured.

Authorities have not identified the officers or the man who was shot.

A statement from the City of Villa Hills said the matter had been turned over to state police to investigate, and the city was cooperating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.