KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating as suspicious the death of a man whose body was found in a south Kansas City park.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a call for medics to Minor Park, police said in a news release.

The man’s body was found inside the park near a basketball court, police said.

Police said the death is considered suspicious because of the nature of the victim’s injuries, which police did not detail. Police also did not released the man’s name or any other information about his death.

