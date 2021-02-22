The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear legal challenges over federal funding for abortions.

Without comment, the high court agreed to hear three cases concerning the Department of Health and Human Services’ rule that bans federal funding from going towards abortions through the family planning Title X program.

The Department of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump in 2019 changed the Title X program, preventing certain medical providers from supplying information related to abortion and instead required providers to give patients information on non-abortion options.

The rule also banned federal funding through the Title X program from going toward abortion services.

Medical groups challenged the rule, and lower courts split over its legality which prompted the justices to review the issue.

