The Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to halt a New York subpoena for nearly a decade of his tax records on Monday.

The move paves the way for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to get the documents and present them to a grand jury in a criminal probe.

The former president’s attorneys had asked the high court to postpone the state’s subpoena while the case was litigated in the lower courts, but the justices declined to do so.

Last year, the justices ruled that House Democrats could not subpoena the president’s financial records in hopes of finding criminal wrongdoing, but the court held a similar subpoena from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. was valid in a state court probe. However, the divided court said Mr. Trump could raise valid defenses in lower court to the state criminal subpoena.

The request for the financial documents sought nearly a decade of Mr. Trump’s tax records.

Mr. Trump claimed the subpoena was political and “copied” the Democrats’ congressional subpoena. He said the request was over broad and lacked good faith.

