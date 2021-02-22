Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Monday she will oppose President Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget, citing her “temperament” and lack of experience.

“The director of OMB is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the federal budget and plays a significant role in any administration’s fiscal and regulatory agenda,” Ms. Collins said in a statement. “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent. Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency.”

Ms. Tanden’s nomination would need the support of at least one Republican, after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia said last week that he will vote against her. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska now appear to be the last hopes of the White House to rescue the nomination.

Ms. Collins was once a target of Ms. Tanden’s critical tweets when she led the progressive Center for American Progress. The senator cited Ms. Tanden’s effort to whitewash her social media activity before her confirmation hearing, and said her “past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”

“Ms. Tanden’s decision to delete more than a thousand tweets in the days before her nomination was announced raises concerns about her commitment to transparency,” Ms. Collins said. “Should Congress need to review documents or actions taken by OMB, we must have confidence that the director will be forthcoming.

She said, “The OMB needs steady, experienced, responsive leadership. I will vote against confirming Ms. Tanden.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.