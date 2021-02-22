Sen. Tom Cotton, a possible 2024 presidential contender, has launched a digital advertising campaign against President Biden’s pick to be secretary of Health and Human Services: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, is urging voters in New Hampshire and Georgia to call on their senators to oppose Mr. Becerra’s confirmation - describing him as an “unqualified radical” and highlighting his support for Medicare for All and coronavirus-related shutdowns in California.

“Becerra supports Bernie’s government takeover of your health care, eliminating your employer-provided coverage,” the narrator says in the ad, alluding to his support for Sen. Bernard Sanders Medicare for All push. “You can’t trust Xavier Becerra with your health care.”

Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Raphael Warnock of Georgia are up for re-election in 2022.

Mr. Becerra fought the Trump administration on various fronts, including in defending Obamacare.

The attack ad says Mr. Becerra‘s policy stances have hurt small businesses and school children and even put him at odds with nuns.

Mr. Becerra’s confirmation hearing is set to kick off this week

Mr. Becerra served in the House of Representatives over a decade before becoming California’s attorney general in 2017.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.