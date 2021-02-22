Former President Donald Trump will present himself as the heir apparent to the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in a speech to the CPAC conference on Sunday, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Mr. Trump‘s speech at the annual conference for conservatives will be his first public appearance since he left office on Jan. 20. It comes as prominent Republicans are seeking his help in raising campaign cash and promoting candidates for the 2022 congressional election cycle.

His advisers say the CPAC speech will demonstrate that Mr. Trump‘s influence in the party is stronger than ever.

“Trump effectively is the Republican Party,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said in a statement. “The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you’re attacking the Republican grassroots.”

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a prominent Trump ally, said Mr. Trump was “talking absolutely like a candidate” when he visited the former president on Saturday.

“I believe that the future of the GOP is another candidacy for [former] President Trump in 2024,” Mr. Gaetz said on Fox News on Sunday.

The divide between the GOP establishment and the Trump wing of the party has widened since his presidency ended after a MAGA-hat-wearing mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest Mr. Trump’s defeat.

Republicans who previously griped in private about the president’s boorish behavior have been increasingly willing to share their criticism publicly. They’ve won some praise, but, in several cases, have been censured by their state parties.

“Poll after poll over the last month has shown that former President Trump is still the overwhelming head of the Republican Party and no one comes close to him,” said Andy Surabian, a GOP strategist. “That’s why in every competitive primary this cycle, all of the top-tier candidates are running toward Trump and not away from him.”

That has certainly become clear in Ohio, where former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and former state GOP party chair Jane Timken recently entered the race carrying the Trump banner and taking aim at anti-Trumpers and establishment types.

“There is no ‘GOP Civil War’ over Trump, because to have an intraparty civil war you need to have two sides with actual voting constituencies, and unlike civil wars of the GOP past, the ‘anti-Trump’ side is basically a handful of operatives in the beltway who always hated him deep down and are not our actual voters,” Mr. Surabian said.

