MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Federal authorities say a Twin Cities woman stole more than $650,000 from Vermillion Township in Dakota County while serving as its elected clerk.

Maryann Stoffel, 70, of Hastings, was charged Monday with felony wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme that spanned nearly eight years.

Stoffel had signature authority over the township’s bank account, which required two people signing off on checks, according to the complaint. Investigators said she either forged the signatures of the township’s treasurer or board chair or collected their actual signatures on blank checks while claiming she was going to pay township bills.

Authorities said Stoffel put the funds in her personal bank account and then left off the payments to herself from the township’s annual report. The complaint does not state what Stoffel did with the money.

Messages left Monday with Stoffel‘s attorney were not immediately returned, the Star Tribune reported.

