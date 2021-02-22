TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The University of Arizona president on Monday called the shooting death of a student inside a campus parking garage a “senseless murder.”

President Robert C. Robbins identified the slain student as Forrest Keys, 20, a sophomore from Philadelphia majoring in communications.

Robbins said he has been in touch with the man’s family.

“As you can imagine, they are absolutely devastated at the loss of this incredibly beautiful young man who had an incredibly bright future ahead of him,” Robbins said during a virtual briefing with reporters.

Campus police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Garage near the McKale Center basketball arena around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities found Keys with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead.

Campus police and Tucson police are working jointly on the investigation. University of Arizona Police Department Chief Brian Seastone says detectives are working to sort out details as quickly as possible.

Keys was walking with friends when a verbal altercation took place between him and people riding in a red Cadillac, according to Seastone. Investigators have obtained surveillance camera footage of a car matching that description.

The police chief, in the meantime, promised an increased officer presence around campus. Monday marks the first day the state-run vaccination site at the university is expanding its hours to 10 p.m. Seastone says people who are going later to get vaccinated should feel safe.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.